The Boston Celtics (54-24) will look to Jayson Tatum (sixth in the league scoring 30.3 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Joel Embiid (first in the NBA with 33 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (51-27) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The Celtics are 2-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on TNT.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 115 - Celtics 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Celtics (+ 2)

Celtics (+ 2) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



The 76ers' .590 ATS win percentage (46-32-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .513 mark (40-35-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 2-point favorite or more 59.6% of the time. That's less often than Boston covers as an underdog of 2 or more (75%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 52.6% of the time this season (41 out of 78). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (42 out of 78).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Celtics are 3-3, while the 76ers are 40-14 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Boston is second-best in the league offensively (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked sixth defensively (111.8 points allowed).

With 26.5 assists per game, the Celtics are seventh in the league.

In 2022-23 the Celtics are second-best in the league in 3-point makes (16 per game), and they rank No. 6 in 3-point percentage (37.7%).

Boston takes 52.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 47.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 62.1% of Boston's buckets are 2-pointers, and 37.9% are 3-pointers.

