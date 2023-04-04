Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Adam Duvall -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)
- Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 47 of 86 games last year (54.7%) Duvall had at least one hit, and in 12 of those contests (14.0%) he picked up more than one.
- Including the 86 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 11 of them (12.8%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to home plate.
- Duvall drove in a run in 26 of 86 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored in 28 of 86 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.196
|AVG
|.229
|.252
|OBP
|.300
|.350
|SLG
|.451
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|18
|55/9
|K/BB
|46/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|22 (48.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (61.0%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.1%)
|13 (28.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (36.6%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.6%)
|12 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (34.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Contreras will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 23-year-old righty, started and went three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 3.79 ERA and a 1.274 WHIP, putting together a 5-5 record.
