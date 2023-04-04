Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (54-24) play Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (51-27) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on TNT.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Celtics matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game with a +346 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 110.6 per outing (third in the league).

The Celtics put up 118.4 points per game (second in league) while giving up 111.8 per contest (sixth in NBA). They have a +508 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.

These two teams rack up 233.5 points per game between them, 6.0 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 222.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than this contest's total.

Philadelphia has put together a 46-32-0 ATS record so far this year.

Boston has covered 41 times in 78 chances against the spread this season.

Celtics and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +320 +150 - 76ers +1000 +475 -20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.