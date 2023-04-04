Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (54-24) are 2.5-point underdogs against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (51-27) Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-2.5
|226.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston has played 48 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Boston's outings this season is 230.2, 3.7 more points than this game's point total.
- Boston has a 41-37-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Celtics have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Boston has not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boston has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|39
|50%
|115.1
|233.5
|110.6
|222.4
|224.1
|Celtics
|48
|61.5%
|118.4
|233.5
|111.8
|222.4
|228.0
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- Boston is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have hit the over six times.
- This year, Boston is 20-18-0 at home against the spread (.526 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-19-0 ATS (.525).
- The Celtics score an average of 118.4 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 110.6 the 76ers allow.
- Boston has put together a 37-21 ATS record and a 46-12 overall record in games it scores more than 110.6 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|46-32
|29-19
|44-34
|Celtics
|41-37
|3-1
|42-36
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|76ers
|Celtics
|115.1
|118.4
|14
|2
|35-13
|37-21
|41-7
|46-12
|110.6
|111.8
|3
|6
|40-17
|31-16
|41-16
|38-9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.