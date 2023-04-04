The Boston Celtics (54-24) have three players on the injury report, including Jaylen Brown, for their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (51-27) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Friday, the Celtics earned a 122-114 victory over the Jazz. In the Celtics' win, Jayson Tatum led the way with 39 points (adding 11 rebounds and three assists).

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out Rest 8.0 8.3 1.4 Jaylen Brown SF Questionable Back 26.7 6.8 3.4 Payton Pritchard SG Questionable Heel 4.7 1.5 1.0

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Tobias Harris: Questionable (Illness)

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics' 118.4 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 110.6 the 76ers allow.

When it scores more than 110.6 points, Boston is 46-12.

While the Celtics are scoring 118.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, producing 121.8 a contest.

Boston hits 16.0 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.7% rate (sixth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.8 per game its opponents make, at a 34.9% rate.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and third defensively with 108.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -2.5 227.5

