Two of the NBA's top scorers match up when Joel Embiid (first, 33 points per game) and the Philadelphia 76ers (51-27) host Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.3) and the Boston Celtics (54-24).

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.6% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.2% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

Boston is 39-4 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

The Celtics score 7.8 more points per game (118.4) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.6).

Boston is 46-12 when it scores more than 110.6 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics average 121.1 points per game at home, 5.4 more than away (115.7). Defensively they concede 111.1 per game, 1.5 fewer points than on the road (112.6).

At home the Celtics are collecting 26.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (26.5).

Celtics Injuries