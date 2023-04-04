Jayson Tatum, Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - April 4
James Harden and Jayson Tatum are two players to watch when the Philadelphia 76ers (51-27) and the Boston Celtics (54-24) meet at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. Gametime is slated for 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Celtics' Last Game
In their previous game, the Celtics beat the Jazz on Friday, 122-114. Their leading scorer was Tatum with 39 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|39
|11
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Malcolm Brogdon
|19
|3
|7
|1
|1
|3
|Derrick White
|17
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is averaging team highs in points (30.3 per game) and rebounds (8.9). And he is producing 4.6 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest (sixth in NBA).
- Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 49.3% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Derrick White gets the Celtics 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Celtics get 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon.
- Marcus Smart is the Celtics' top assist man (6.3 per game), and he produces 11.4 points and 3.1 rebounds.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|27.0
|7.8
|3.3
|1.3
|0.3
|2.7
|Jaylen Brown
|28.5
|6.0
|3.8
|0.8
|0.1
|2.7
|Derrick White
|13.4
|4.6
|3.9
|0.5
|1.3
|2.5
|Malcolm Brogdon
|11.8
|3.0
|3.2
|1.0
|0.2
|1.1
|Marcus Smart
|10.4
|1.8
|4.4
|1.8
|0.2
|1.9
