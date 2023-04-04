Connor Wong -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Connor Wong At The Plate (2022)

Wong hit .188 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Wong got a hit in nine of 27 games last season, but had no multi-hit games.

He homered once out of 27 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Wong drove in a run in five of 27 games last season (18.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

In seven of 27 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 9 GP 11 .217 AVG .160 .367 OBP .160 .435 SLG .200 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 6 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 11/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)