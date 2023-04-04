Connor Wong -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Connor Wong At The Plate (2022)

  • Wong hit .188 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Wong got a hit in nine of 27 games last season, but had no multi-hit games.
  • He homered once out of 27 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Wong drove in a run in five of 27 games last season (18.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • In seven of 27 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
9 GP 11
.217 AVG .160
.367 OBP .160
.435 SLG .200
3 XBH 1
1 HR 0
6 RBI 1
5/5 K/BB 11/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 15
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Contreras starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 23-year-old righty, started and went three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
  • In his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 5-5 record, had a 3.79 ERA, and a 1.274 WHIP.
