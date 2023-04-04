Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 122-114 win against the Jazz, Tatum tallied 39 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Tatum, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.3 30.4 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 9.3 Assists 4.5 4.6 3.9 PRA 44.5 43.8 43.6 PR 39.5 39.2 39.7 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.2



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

Tatum is responsible for taking 22.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.2 per game.

Tatum is averaging 9.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Tatum's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 102.1 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 110.6 points per contest.

The 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 23.9 assists per game.

Giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 36 18 13 6 3 1 0 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

