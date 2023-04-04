Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Justin Turner At The Plate (2022)
- Turner hit .278 with 36 doubles, 13 home runs and 51 walks.
- He ranked 29th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play last season.
- In 64.4% of his 132 games last season, Turner got a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 8.3% of his games in 2022 (11 of 132), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner picked up an RBI in 48 of 132 games last year (36.4%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (15.2%).
- He touched home plate in 38.6% of his games last year (51 of 132), with more than one run on 10 occasions (7.6%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.296
|AVG
|.260
|.360
|OBP
|.343
|.504
|SLG
|.376
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|2
|44
|RBI
|37
|46/21
|K/BB
|43/30
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|48 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (56.1%)
|17 (25.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (25.8%)
|29 (43.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (33.3%)
|10 (15.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.5%)
|26 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Contreras starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 23-year-old righty, started and went three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 5-5 record, had a 3.79 ERA, and a 1.274 WHIP.
