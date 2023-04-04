On Tuesday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rafael Devers At The Plate (2022)

  • Devers had 164 hits and a .370 on-base percentage.
  • He ranked 16th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season.
  • Devers picked up a hit in 74.5% of his games last season (105 of 141), with at least two hits in 44 of those contests (31.2%).
  • He homered in 25 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 17.7%), going deep in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Devers picked up an RBI in 52 games last year out of 141 (36.9%), including multiple RBIs in 17.0% of those games (24 times) and three or more RBIs on seven occasions..
  • In 45.4% of his games last year (64 of 141), he scored at least a run, and in 17 (12.1%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 75
.323 AVG .272
.399 OBP .344
.543 SLG .502
33 XBH 37
11 HR 16
42 RBI 46
41/29 K/BB 73/32
3 SB 0
Home Away
66 GP 75
48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (76.0%)
23 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%)
28 (42.4%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (48.0%)
9 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (21.3%)
24 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Contreras will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
  • The 23-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he started and went three innings.
  • Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 5-5 record, had a 3.79 ERA, and a 1.274 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.