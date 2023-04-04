Tuesday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (2-2) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (2-2) squaring off at Fenway Park (on April 4) at 7:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will look to Nick Pivetta against the Pirates and Roansy Contreras.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 7, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Red Sox Performance Insights

Last season, the Red Sox won 48 out of the 80 games, or 60%, in which they were favored.

Boston had a record of 19-14, a 57.6% win rate, when it was favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 59.2% chance to win.

With 735 runs scored a season ago, Boston ranked No. 9 in all of baseball.

The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Schedule