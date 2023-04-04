Rafael Devers will lead the way for the Boston Red Sox (2-2) on Tuesday, April 4, when they take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (2-2) in an early-season game at Fenway Park at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+120). The total for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Red Sox won 48 out of the 80 games, or 60%, in which they were favored.

The Red Sox had a record of 19-14, a 57.6% win rate, when they were favored by -145 or more by bookmakers last season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox hit 86 homers at home last season (1.1 per game).

Boston had a .442 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates were underdogs in 135 games last season and came away with the win 47 times (34.8%) in those contests.

Last year, the Pirates won 36 of 113 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh hit 84 homers away from home last season (one per game).

The Pirates averaged 2.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .359 away from home.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 19th 4th Win AL East +2000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.