Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 1:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate (2022)
- Verdugo slugged .405 while batting .280.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 28th, his on-base percentage ranked 60th, and he was 83rd in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo picked up at least one hit 106 times last season in 152 games played (69.7%), including multiple hits on 49 occasions (32.2%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 7.2% of his games last season (152 in all), going deep in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Verdugo drove in a run in 53 out of 152 games last year (34.9%), with two or more RBIz in 13 of them (8.6%).
- He scored in 57 of 152 games last year, with multiple runs in 14 of those games.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|76
|.262
|AVG
|.297
|.310
|OBP
|.348
|.383
|SLG
|.426
|24
|XBH
|27
|5
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|42
|43/20
|K/BB
|43/24
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|76
|48 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|58 (76.3%)
|23 (30.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|26 (34.2%)
|29 (38.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (36.8%)
|5 (6.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.9%)
|22 (28.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (40.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Keller (0-0) starts for the Pirates, his second this season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
