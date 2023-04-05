On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (54-25) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Toronto Raptors (40-39). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and TSN.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Raptors matchup.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Raptors Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-3) 224 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-2.5) 223.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-3) 223.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-5.5) - -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game with a +506 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.1 points per game (third in the NBA) and allow 111.7 per contest (sixth in the league).
  • The Raptors put up 113.1 points per game (22nd in league) while giving up 111.5 per outing (fifth in NBA). They have a +128 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.
  • These two teams score 231.2 points per game combined, 7.2 more than this game's total.
  • These two teams give up a combined 223.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this contest's total.
  • Boston is 42-34-3 ATS this season.
  • Toronto has compiled a 40-38-1 record against the spread this season.

Celtics and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Celtics +320 +160 -
Raptors +25000 +9000 +135

