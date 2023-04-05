Celtics vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (54-25) are slightly favored (by 3 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (40-39) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 118 - Raptors 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (224)
- The Raptors (40-37-2 ATS) have covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 1.3% less often than the Celtics (41-35-3) this year.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 3-point favorite or more 46.8% of the time. That's less often than Toronto covers as an underdog of 3 or more (66.7%).
- Boston and its opponents have combined to go over the over/under in 53.2% of its games this season (42 of 79), the same percentage as Toronto and its opponents (42 of 79).
- The Celtics have a .708 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (51-21) this season while the Raptors have a .323 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-21).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston owns a top-five offense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 118.1 points per game. On defense, it ranks sixth with 111.7 points allowed per contest.
- The Celtics are putting up 26.5 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics have a 37.7% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by sinking 16 three-pointers per game (second-best).
- In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52.2% two-pointers (accounting for 62.1% of the team's buckets) and 47.8% threes (37.9%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.