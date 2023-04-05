The Boston Celtics (54-25) are slightly favored (by 3 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (40-39) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

NBCS-BOS and TSN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Raptors 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 3)

Celtics (- 3) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Raptors (40-37-2 ATS) have covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 1.3% less often than the Celtics (41-35-3) this year.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 3-point favorite or more 46.8% of the time. That's less often than Toronto covers as an underdog of 3 or more (66.7%).

Boston and its opponents have combined to go over the over/under in 53.2% of its games this season (42 of 79), the same percentage as Toronto and its opponents (42 of 79).

The Celtics have a .708 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (51-21) this season while the Raptors have a .323 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-21).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston owns a top-five offense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 118.1 points per game. On defense, it ranks sixth with 111.7 points allowed per contest.

The Celtics are putting up 26.5 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics have a 37.7% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by sinking 16 three-pointers per game (second-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52.2% two-pointers (accounting for 62.1% of the team's buckets) and 47.8% threes (37.9%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.