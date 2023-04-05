The Boston Celtics (54-25) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (40-39) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and TSN.

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -5.5 -

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Out of Boston's 79 games with a set total, 42 have hit the over (53.2%).
  • The Celtics have a 42-37-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Boston has been the favorite in 72 games this season and won 51 (70.8%) of those contests.
  • This season, Boston has won 34 of its 49 games, or 69.4%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
  • The Celtics have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Celtics vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Raptors Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 0 0% 118.1 231.2 111.7 223.2 228
Raptors 0 0% 113.1 231.2 111.5 223.2 223.9

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • Six of Celtics' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Boston has done a better job covering the spread in road games (22-19-0) than it has at home (20-18-0).
  • The Celtics put up 6.6 more points per game (118.1) than the Raptors give up (111.5).
  • When Boston scores more than 111.5 points, it is 35-19 against the spread and 44-10 overall.

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Celtics and Raptors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 42-37 23-26 42-37
Raptors 42-37 4-2 43-36

Celtics vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Raptors
118.1
Points Scored (PG)
 113.1
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
35-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-16
44-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-14
111.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.5
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 5
31-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-22
36-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

