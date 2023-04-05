Jayson Tatum Injury Status - Celtics vs. Raptors Injury Report April 5
The Boston Celtics (54-25) have four players on the injury report, including Jayson Tatum, in their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (40-39) at TD Garden on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Celtics are coming off of a 103-101 loss to the 76ers in their last game on Tuesday. In the loss, Derrick White led the Celtics with 26 points.
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Questionable
|Neck
|11.5
|3.1
|6.3
|Jayson Tatum
|SF
|Questionable
|Hip
|30.2
|8.8
|4.6
|Al Horford
|C
|Out
|Back
|9.8
|6.2
|3
|Payton Pritchard
|SG
|Questionable
|Heel
|4.7
|1.5
|1
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), Gary Trent Jr.: Questionable (Elbow)
Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN
Celtics Season Insights
- The Celtics put up 6.6 more points per game (118.1) than the Raptors give up (111.5).
- Boston is 44-10 when scoring more than 111.5 points.
- The Celtics have been racking up 121 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 118.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Boston hits 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.3 more than its opponents (11.7). It is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.9%.
- The Celtics average 115.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in the league), and allow 108.9 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).
Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-3
|224
