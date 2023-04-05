The Boston Celtics (54-25) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Toronto Raptors (40-39) on April 5, 2023 at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Raptors' opponents have hit.

Boston has a 26-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 18th.

The Celtics put up 118.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 111.5 the Raptors give up.

Boston is 44-10 when scoring more than 111.5 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 121.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

Boston allows 111.1 points per game in home games this year, compared to 112.4 in away games.

When playing at home, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than in away games (15.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to on the road (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries