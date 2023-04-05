The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Wong At The Plate (2022)

  • Wong hit .188 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Wong had a hit in nine of 27 games (33.3%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.
  • He went deep once out of 27 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In five of 27 games last year (18.5%), Wong picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He crossed home in seven of 27 games a year ago (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
9 GP 11
.217 AVG .160
.367 OBP .160
.435 SLG .200
3 XBH 1
1 HR 0
6 RBI 1
5/5 K/BB 11/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 15
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combined to allow 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Pirates will look to Keller (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.