On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate (2022)

  • Devers had 164 hits with a .370 OBP.
  • Among qualified batters last season, he ranked 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 18th and he was ninth in slugging.
  • In 74.5% of his games last season (105 of 141), Devers got a base hit, and in 44 of those games (31.2%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He homered in 25 of 141 games in 2022 (17.7%), including 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Devers picked up an RBI in 36.9% of his games last year (52 of 141), with more than one RBI in 24 of those games (17.0%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
  • He scored a run in 64 of 141 games last year (45.4%), including 17 multi-run games (12.1%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 75
.323 AVG .272
.399 OBP .344
.543 SLG .502
33 XBH 37
11 HR 16
42 RBI 46
41/29 K/BB 73/32
3 SB 0
66 GP 75
48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (76.0%)
23 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%)
28 (42.4%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (48.0%)
9 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (21.3%)
24 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in the big leagues.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combined to allow 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Keller (0-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
