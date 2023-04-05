Red Sox vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (3-2) and the Boston Red Sox (2-3) clashing at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 9-7 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on April 5.
The Red Sox will look to Corey Kluber against the Pirates and Mitch Keller.
Red Sox vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Red Sox vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Pirates 9, Red Sox 8.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox were favorites in 80 games last season and won 48 (60%) of those contests.
- Boston had a record of 18-12, a 60% win rate, when it was favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers last season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 735 total runs last season.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Orioles
|L 10-9
|Corey Kluber vs Kyle Gibson
|April 1
|Orioles
|W 9-8
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
|April 2
|Orioles
|W 9-5
|Tanner Houck vs Cole Irvin
|April 3
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Johan Oviedo
|April 4
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Nick Pivetta vs Roansy Contreras
|April 5
|Pirates
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Mitch Keller
|April 6
|@ Tigers
|-
|Chris Sale vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 8
|@ Tigers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Joey Wentz
|April 9
|@ Tigers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Matthew Boyd
|April 10
|@ Rays
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Josh Fleming
|April 11
|@ Rays
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Shane McClanahan
