(2-3) will go head to head against the (3-2) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 4 Ks, Corey Kluber will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kluber - BOS (0-1, 13.50 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (0-0, 7.71 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Red Sox were favored 80 times and won 48, or 60%, of those games.

Last season, the Red Sox won 17 of their 26 games, or 65.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (86 total at home).

Boston averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .442 at home.

The Pirates were underdogs in 135 games last season and came away with the win 47 times (34.8%) in those contests.

Last year, the Pirates won 36 of 109 games when listed as at least +125 on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh hit 84 home runs away from home last season (one per game).

The Pirates averaged 2.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .359 away from home.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 19th 4th Win AL East +2000 - 4th

