Reese McGuire -- 2-for-3 with two doubles in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 5 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Reese McGuire At The Plate (2022)

McGuire hit .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.

In 57.3% of his 89 games last season, McGuire picked up a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.

In three of 89 games last year, he homered (3.4%). He went deep in 1.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 19 of 89 games last year (21.3%), McGuire drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He scored a run in 23 of 89 games last year (25.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 41 .265 AVG .273 .318 OBP .297 .350 SLG .386 7 XBH 11 1 HR 2 11 RBI 11 26/8 K/BB 30/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 45 GP 44 21 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (68.2%) 7 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.4%) 6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%) 1 (2.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

