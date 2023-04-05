The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Triston Casas At The Plate (2022)

Casas hit .197 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks.

A season ago, Casas got at least one hit in 12 of 27 games (44.4%), including two or more hits twice.

He went yard in five of 27 games in 2022 (18.5%), including 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Casas drove in a run in seven of 27 games last season (25.9%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

In eight of 27 games last year (29.6%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 14 .257 AVG .146 .409 OBP .314 .457 SLG .366 3 XBH 3 2 HR 3 6 RBI 6 7/9 K/BB 16/10 1 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

