On Wednesday, Yu Chang (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Boston Red Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yu Chang At The Plate (2022)

  • Chang hit .208 with six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 39.1% of his games last year (27 of 69), Chang got a base hit, and in eight of those games (11.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In four of 69 games last year, he hit a home run (5.8%). He went deep in 2.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Chang drove in a run in 12 games last year out 69 (17.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.3%).
  • He scored a run in 19 of his 69 games last year.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
33 GP 30
.256 AVG .163
.357 OBP .217
.354 SLG .279
6 XBH 4
1 HR 3
11 RBI 4
27/12 K/BB 32/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
37 GP 32
16 (43.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (34.4%)
5 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (9.4%)
10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (28.1%)
1 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.4%)
8 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (12.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • The Pirates will look to Keller (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
