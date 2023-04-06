On Thursday, Alex Verdugo (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .346 with a triple, a home run and two walks.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 66th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

In 83.3% of his games this year (five of six), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (50.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in one game this season.

In two games this season, Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings