Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, is the favorite (+700) at the 2023 Masters Tournament ($15M purse), from April 6- 9 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Want to place a bet on the Masters Tournament? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Masters Tournament First Round Information

Start Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET Venue: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par/Distance: Par 72/7,545 yards

Par 72/7,545 yards TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this tournament on fuboTV!

Masters Tournament Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 1:36 PM ET

1:36 PM ET Odds to Win: +700

Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round THE PLAYERS Championship 1st -17 0 68-69-65-69 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 4th -7 2 68-72-68-73 The Genesis Invitational 12th -8 9 70-68-70-68

Click here to bet on Scheffler at the Masters Tournament with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Scottie Scheffler

Odds to Win: +700

Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round

Click here to bet on Scheffler with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 1:48 PM ET

1:48 PM ET Odds to Win: +700

McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 - 76-73 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2nd -8 1 73-69-68-70 The Genesis Invitational 29th -4 13 67-69-73-71

Want to place a bet on McIlroy in the Masters Tournament? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Jon Rahm

Tee Time: 10:42 AM ET

10:42 AM ET Odds to Win: +900

Rahm Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round THE PLAYERS Championship MC -1 - 71 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 39th +1 10 65-76-76-72 The Genesis Invitational 1st -17 0 65-68-65-69

Think Rahm can win the Masters Tournament? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Jordan Spieth

Tee Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Odds to Win: +1800

Spieth Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Valspar Championship 3rd -8 2 67-70-69-70 THE PLAYERS Championship 19th -6 11 69-75-66-72 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 4th -7 2 68-69-74-70

Click here to bet on Spieth at the Masters Tournament with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Masters Tournament Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Patrick Cantlay +1800 Justin Thomas +2000 Cameron Smith +2000 Justin Thomas +2000 Xander Schauffele +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Collin Morikawa +2200 Collin Morikawa +2200 Tony Finau +2500 Tony Finau +2500

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.