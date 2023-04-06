On Thursday, Rafael Devers (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Stadium: Comerica Park

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers is hitting .296 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

In four of six games this year (66.7%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (50.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Devers has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

