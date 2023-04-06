(2-4) will go head to head against the (2-4) at Comerica Park on Thursday, April 6 at 1:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 3 Ks, Spencer Turnbull will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Tigers are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Red Sox (-150). The total is 8 runs for the game.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (0-0, 21.00 ERA) vs Turnbull - DET (0-1, 27.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored six times and won two of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Red Sox have gone 1-3 (25%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Tigers have won in two of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This year, the Tigers have won two of six games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 19th 4th Win AL East +2000 - 4th

