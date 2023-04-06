The Boston Red Sox and Reese McGuire, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Reese McGuire At The Plate (2022)

  • McGuire hit .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 57.3% of his games last season (51 of 89), McGuire got a base hit, and in 12 of those games (13.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He homered in three of 89 games in 2022 (3.4%), including 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • McGuire picked up an RBI in 19 of 89 games last season (21.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored a run in 23 of 89 games last year (25.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 41
.265 AVG .273
.318 OBP .297
.350 SLG .386
7 XBH 11
1 HR 2
11 RBI 11
26/8 K/BB 30/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
45 GP 44
21 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (68.2%)
7 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.4%)
6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%)
1 (2.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • The Tigers will send Turnbull (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
