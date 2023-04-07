On Friday, April 7, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (55-25) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Toronto Raptors (40-40). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and SportsNet.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Raptors matchup.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +510 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 111.5 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Raptors put up 112.9 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 111.3 per outing (fourth in NBA). They have a +124 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 230.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow a combined 222.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than this contest's total.

Boston has covered 43 times in 80 chances against the spread this season.

Toronto has put together a 40-39-1 ATS record so far this year.

Celtics and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +320 +160 - Raptors +30000 +11000 +220

