Adam Duvall -- 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall leads Boston with 11 hits and an OBP of .536, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.042.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Duvall has had a hit in five of six games this season (83.3%), including multiple hits three times (50.0%).

In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Duvall has had an RBI in five games this season (83.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (50.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In five games this year (83.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (100.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

