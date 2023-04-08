The Boston Bruins (61-12-5, on a four-game winning streak) host the New Jersey Devils (50-21-8) at TD Garden. The contest on Saturday, April 8 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ABC.

In the last 10 games, the Bruins are 9-1-0 while scoring 30 goals against 16 goals conceded. On 40 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (20.0%).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will capture the win in Saturday's game.

Bruins vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Bruins 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-140)

Bruins (-140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 61-12-5 overall and 11-5-16 in overtime matchups.

In the 25 games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 17-6-2 record (good for 36 points).

In the five games this season the Bruins recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has taken 12 points from the 10 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-3-2 record).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 62 games (55-4-3, 113 points).

In the 36 games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 31-2-3 to record 65 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Boston is 35-9-5 (75 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 28 times, and went 25-3-0 (50 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 2nd 3.64 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.10 Goals Allowed 2.71 6th 9th 32.9 Shots 34.5 4th 8th 29.7 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 13th 21.9% Power Play % 22.1% 12th 1st 87.1% Penalty Kill % 82.7% 6th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Bruins vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ABC

ESPN+ and ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.