On Saturday, Christian Arroyo (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is batting .158 with a double and two walks.
  • Arroyo has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Arroyo has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 6.20 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Wentz (0-1) pitches for the Tigers to make his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
