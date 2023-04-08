On Saturday, Christian Arroyo (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .158 with a double and two walks.

Arroyo has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Arroyo has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings