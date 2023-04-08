Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Connor Wong -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Connor Wong At The Plate (2022)
- Wong hit .188 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Wong had a base hit in nine of 27 games (33.3%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.
- He went deep once out of 27 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Wong drove in a run in five of 27 games last season (18.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in seven of 27 games a year ago (25.9%), including one multi-run game.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.217
|AVG
|.160
|.367
|OBP
|.160
|.435
|SLG
|.200
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|11/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- The Tigers will look to Wentz (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
