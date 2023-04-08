Connor Wong -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Connor Wong At The Plate (2022)

  • Wong hit .188 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Wong had a base hit in nine of 27 games (33.3%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.
  • He went deep once out of 27 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Wong drove in a run in five of 27 games last season (18.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in seven of 27 games a year ago (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
9 GP 11
.217 AVG .160
.367 OBP .160
.435 SLG .200
3 XBH 1
1 HR 0
6 RBI 1
5/5 K/BB 11/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 15
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • The Tigers will look to Wentz (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
