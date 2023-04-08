On Saturday, Justin Turner (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is hitting .280 with a double and five walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 148th in the league in slugging.
  • This season, Turner has posted at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his seven games this season.
  • Turner has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (57.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 6.20 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Wentz (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.