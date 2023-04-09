Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Adam Duvall -- 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall leads Boston with 14 hits and an OBP of .545, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.138.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in the league in slugging.
- Duvall has had a hit in six of seven games this season (85.7%), including multiple hits four times (57.1%).
- Looking at the seven games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (42.9%), and in 12.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has had an RBI in six games this season (85.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (57.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six of seven games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (100.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 7.20 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.9 per game).
- Boyd (0-0) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
