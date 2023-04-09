Adam Duvall -- 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall leads Boston with 14 hits and an OBP of .545, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.138.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in the league in slugging.

Duvall has had a hit in six of seven games this season (85.7%), including multiple hits four times (57.1%).

Looking at the seven games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (42.9%), and in 12.1% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has had an RBI in six games this season (85.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (57.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six of seven games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (100.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings