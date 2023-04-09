On Sunday, Alex Verdugo (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo has a double, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .353.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 30th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
  • In seven of eight games this season (87.5%) Verdugo has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Verdugo has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this year (75.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.20).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.9 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The Tigers are sending Boyd (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
