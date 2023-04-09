The Boston Bruins (62-12-5), winners of six road games in a row, visit the Philadelphia Flyers (29-37-13) at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN1.

The Bruins have gone 9-1-0 over the last 10 contests, scoring 25 total goals (eight power-play goals on 38 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 21.1%). They have allowed 17 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Sunday's contest.

Bruins vs. Flyers Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Flyers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-240)

Bruins (-240) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-1.8)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 62-12-5 overall and 11-5-16 in overtime matchups.

Boston has 38 points (18-6-2) in the 26 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Bruins recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 14 points).

The Bruins are 55-4-3 in the 62 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 113 points).

In the 37 games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 32-2-3 record (67 points).

In the 50 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 36-9-5 (77 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 28 games. The Bruins finished 25-3-0 in those matchups (50 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 2nd 3.62 Goals Scored 2.63 29th 1st 2.09 Goals Allowed 3.34 23rd 9th 32.9 Shots 29.2 25th 8th 29.7 Shots Allowed 31.4 19th 11th 22.2% Power Play % 15.2% 32nd 1st 87.2% Penalty Kill % 75.0% 27th

Bruins vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN1

TNT, TVAS, and SN1 Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

