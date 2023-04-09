How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (56-25) will host the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) after winning six home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Hawks.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Bally Sports
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 48.6% from the field, it is 29-2 overall.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are only 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks allow (118.1).
- Boston is 38-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Celtics are putting up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are away from home (115.4).
- In 2022-23, Boston is giving up 110.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 112.4.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 16 treys per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Marcus Smart
|Questionable
|Neck
|Jayson Tatum
|Questionable
|Hip
|Al Horford
|Out
|Back
|Robert Williams III
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jaylen Brown
|Out
|Finger
