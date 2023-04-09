The Boston Celtics (56-25) will host the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) after winning six home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Celtics vs. Hawks with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Boston shoots higher than 48.6% from the field, it is 29-2 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are only 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks allow (118.1).

Boston is 38-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Celtics are putting up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are away from home (115.4).

In 2022-23, Boston is giving up 110.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 112.4.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 16 treys per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Celtics Injuries