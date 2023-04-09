Christian Arroyo -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is batting .208 with a double and two walks.
  • Arroyo has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.20).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.9 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Boyd (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
