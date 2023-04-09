Connor Wong -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Tigers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Wong At The Plate (2022)

Wong hit .188 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Wong had a hit in nine of 27 games (33.3%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.

He went deep once out of 27 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In five of 27 games last year (18.5%), Wong picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

In seven of 27 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 9 GP 11 .217 AVG .160 .367 OBP .160 .435 SLG .200 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 6 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 11/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

