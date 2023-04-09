On Sunday, Rafael Devers (coming off going 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers is hitting .343 with three doubles, four home runs and two walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

In 75.0% of his eight games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 37.5% of his games in 2023 (three of eight), and 11.1% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this season (50.0%), Devers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of eight games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

