Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Sunday, Rafael Devers (coming off going 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers is hitting .343 with three doubles, four home runs and two walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- In 75.0% of his eight games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 37.5% of his games in 2023 (three of eight), and 11.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this season (50.0%), Devers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of eight games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (100.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 5.9 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.20).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.9 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Boyd (0-0) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
