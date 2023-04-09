When the (4-4) play the (2-6) at Comerica Park on Sunday, April 9 at 1:10 PM ET, Kutter Crawford will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 6).

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers -105 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (0-1, 15.75 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Red Sox's game against the Tigers but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Red Sox (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to take down the Tigers with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Adam Duvall hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have a record of 4-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Tigers have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 2-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +2500 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.