The Boston Red Sox and Rob Refsnyder, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate (2022)

Refsnyder hit .307 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Refsnyder had a hit in 32 of 57 games last season, with multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In six of 57 games last year, he homered (10.5%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Refsnyder drove in a run in 28.1% of his 57 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 5.3% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He crossed the plate in 19 of 57 games last season (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 10.5% of his games (six times).

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 29 .370 AVG .236 .404 OBP .364 .556 SLG .417 7 XBH 9 4 HR 2 12 RBI 9 20/4 K/BB 26/11 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 32 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (25.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)