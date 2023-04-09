Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rob Refsnyder, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate (2022)
- Refsnyder hit .307 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Refsnyder had a hit in 32 of 57 games last season, with multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In six of 57 games last year, he homered (10.5%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Refsnyder drove in a run in 28.1% of his 57 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 5.3% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He crossed the plate in 19 of 57 games last season (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 10.5% of his games (six times).
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.370
|AVG
|.236
|.404
|OBP
|.364
|.556
|SLG
|.417
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|20/4
|K/BB
|26/11
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (43.8%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.3%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (25.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.3%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (21.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- The Tigers will send Boyd (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
