On Sunday, Triston Casas (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .130.

Casas has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of eight games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (37.5%), Casas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

