Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Alex Verdugo (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .342 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 69th and he is 59th in slugging.
- In eight of nine games this season (88.9%) Verdugo has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (44.4%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In three games this year (33.3%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of nine games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rays' 1.89 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- Beeks makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old left-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of two appearances so far.
