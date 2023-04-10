Christian Arroyo -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on April 10 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is batting .179 with a double and two walks.
  • This year, Arroyo has tallied at least one hit in three of nine games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Arroyo has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 1.89 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender four home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Beeks will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 29-year-old southpaw has two appearances out of the bullpen this season.
