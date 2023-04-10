Monday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (9-0) and the Boston Red Sox (5-4) clashing at Tropicana Field in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 8-3 win for the heavily favored Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on April 10.

The Tampa Bay Rays will give the ball to Jalen Beeks and the Red Sox will turn to Nick Pivetta (0-1, 1.80 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 8, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the underdog.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned Boston this season with a +125 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston scores the third-most runs in baseball (59 total, 6.6 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.89 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule